Advertisement

3 chicken plants hit in 2019 raids agree to pay back wages

Workers exit this Koch Foods Inc., processing plant in Morton, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019....
Workers exit this Koch Foods Inc., processing plant in Morton, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. | Photo Source: AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi chicken processing plants among those targeted in one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade have agreed to pay back wages.

The U.S. Labor Department found they failed to pay minimum wage and overtime to their workers. The department announced Nov. 20 that three plants have paid more than $45,000 in back wages to 129 employees.

The plants targeted in the investigation were Peco Foods in Canton, Koch Foods in Morton and Pearl River Foods in Carthage.

Peco says some workers detained in the August 2019 raids failed to retrieve paychecks, but denies violating minimum wage laws.

Most Read

A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Emergency crews work to remove car from under the 18-wheeler.
Three dead, three injured in 18-wheeler accident
The Meridian Police Department said a couple was involved in a domestic dispute that leads to...
Man dies after being hit by a car
Workers at Petco in Meridian recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn’t...
Safety tips to keep your pets warm

Latest News

Meridian Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place Tuesday
Meridian Christmas Tree lighting ceremony takes place Tuesday
Protecting plants in cold weather
Protecting plants in cold weather
Fire safety experts share space heater safety tips
Fire safety experts share space heater safety tips
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
Warming shelters needed for cold weather
Warming shelters needed for cold weather