Area athletes make MAIS All-Star Football Game roster

By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 10 area football players were selected to compete in this year’s Midsouth Association of Independent Schools All-Star Football Game.

The athletes, who all come from private schools across Mississippi, will be competing for Team White or Team Blue in Friday’s matchup.

Lamar had three players in Ben Bryan (LB/RB), Hayden Farrar (DB/WR) and Miller Hodge (DB/WR) all chosen to compete for Team White in the class 4A-6A game.

Leake Academy’s Abrey Guidry (OL/DL), Thomas Cheatham (CB/WR) and Zac Kemp (T) will join players from Lamar on Team White in the 4A-6A game.

On the opposite side in the 4A-6A game, Wayne Academy’s Lowery Skinner, Jared Doby and Will Hodo will compete for Team Blue.

In the class 1A-3A game, Newton County Academy’s Lee Hollingsworth (LB) will represent Decatur for Team White.

The class 1A-3A game will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Friday followed by the class 4A-6A game at 5 p.m. Both games are being played at Jackson Prep.

