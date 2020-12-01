Atmos Energy presents rebate check to Lauderdale County School District

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Atmos Energy presented a rebate check to the Lauderdale County School District Tuesday.

The check is used to reduce the cost of the energy efficiency upgrades that the school district started in 2019. The upgrades are being made to thermostats, boilers, water heaters, and more. The rebate check is worth $14,600.

“We’re just happy to see places like Lauderdale County Schools, those institutions, embrace energy efficiency because the savings that are generated can be reinvested right back in the school system,” said Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey of the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

“I think it just goes to show that we’re continuing to invest in our schools and we’re happy to have Atmos recognize us for those efforts,” said LCSD superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain.

The rebate check is part of Atmos Energy’s Energy Efficiency Program.

According to the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the district made these changes:

• Replaced 18 furnaces with 96% AFUE models, over 300 programmable thermostats and 5 energy efficient condensing water heaters in cafeterias.

• The natural gas furnaces are replacing 80% AFUE furnaces that are over 15 years old and are paired with 16 SEER AC units for additional energy savings.

• The 300+ programmable thermostats are connected to a new energy management system that the facility staff can control from one hub. This allows school officials to have greater control of the operation of the units.

• The condensing tank water heaters for the cafeteria are 94% thermal efficient and use the latent heat that would be wasted in order to heat the water for cooking and cleaning. These cafeterias use a large amount of hot water so the savings will be substantial from these water heaters.

• The total rebate is $14,600 and the total therms saved is 14,015 annually. This is an estimated savings of over $7,000 annually on the schools’ utility bills.

