Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

The #CBSA would like to remind travellers that discretionary (non-essential) travel restrictions between Canada and countries other than U.S. have been extended to January 21, 2021.



Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

