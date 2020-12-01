City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MARCUS HART, 1980

HOMELESS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JONATHAN C ASSALI, 1998

1415 CONCORD AVE FULLERTON, CA

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:50 PM on November 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.