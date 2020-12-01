City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARCUS HART, 1980
HOMELESS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONATHAN C ASSALI, 1998
1415 CONCORD AVE FULLERTON, CA
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:50 PM on November 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
