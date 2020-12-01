City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

RAY HOSLEY, 1941

1941 8TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

HANNAH SULLIVAN, 2002

2286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CAROL L ROLISON, 1970

2629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CHRISTOPHER L UPTON, 1982

285C MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

KALEY BRIDGES, 2000

1421 26TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC PROFANITY

DESTINY S PORTIS, 1998

1913 15TH AVE APT F MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

STANLEY D SHEPARD, 1991

40 S RASCO LN FOREST, MS

DUI

DAJONATHAN RUFFIN, 1990

2303 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

PAUL E DAVIS JR, 1950

105 WEST MONROE ST LIVINGSTON, AL

DUI

LUKE M BALL, 1993

1613 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY A MCREYNOLDS, 1995

5308 FISHER RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

SARAH R WELLS, 1980

4375 JW REYNOLDS RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JADAKISS HARE, 2001

1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNNY RUFFIN, 1955

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JEREMY MCCALEBB, 1981

506 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PONCY D DAVIS, 1981

2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ARIK C SUMRALL, 1982

4508 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

STUART L MCGOWAN, 1985

8985 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

SAMUEL D BURKES, 1982

4606 TULIP TREE LN NORTHPORT, AL

DUI

DENNIS A LENOIR, 1996

3821 13TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ROBERT G SANFORD, 1999

3501 TURKEY CREEK RD DECATUR, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TOMARCUS D MILLER, 1996

3602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ALVIN THOMPSON, 1976

9493 BILLY BELL RD LAUDERDALE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JEFFREY DYKES, 1963

13 EMERALD LN NEW WAVERLY, TX

SHOPLIFTING

OTIS L WATKINS, 1990

6450 CONFEDERATE DR MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

TOMARCUS D MILLER, 1996

3602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANTONIO OWENS, 1994

3820 9TH ST MERIDAIN, MS

DUI OTHER

MARANDA S CROFT, 1987

3005 7TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; SIMPLE ASSAULT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:38 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:25 AM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:04 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 4:58 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:46 PM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.

Residential Burglary

At 11:26 AM on November 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:08 AM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:44 AM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:19 PM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:21 AM on November 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

