City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2020
ARREST REPORT
RAY HOSLEY, 1941
1941 8TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HANNAH SULLIVAN, 2002
2286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CAROL L ROLISON, 1970
2629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CHRISTOPHER L UPTON, 1982
285C MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
KALEY BRIDGES, 2000
1421 26TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC PROFANITY
DESTINY S PORTIS, 1998
1913 15TH AVE APT F MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
STANLEY D SHEPARD, 1991
40 S RASCO LN FOREST, MS
DUI
DAJONATHAN RUFFIN, 1990
2303 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
PAUL E DAVIS JR, 1950
105 WEST MONROE ST LIVINGSTON, AL
DUI
LUKE M BALL, 1993
1613 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY A MCREYNOLDS, 1995
5308 FISHER RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
SARAH R WELLS, 1980
4375 JW REYNOLDS RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JADAKISS HARE, 2001
1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNNY RUFFIN, 1955
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JEREMY MCCALEBB, 1981
506 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PONCY D DAVIS, 1981
2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ARIK C SUMRALL, 1982
4508 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
STUART L MCGOWAN, 1985
8985 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
SAMUEL D BURKES, 1982
4606 TULIP TREE LN NORTHPORT, AL
DUI
DENNIS A LENOIR, 1996
3821 13TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ROBERT G SANFORD, 1999
3501 TURKEY CREEK RD DECATUR, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOMARCUS D MILLER, 1996
3602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALVIN THOMPSON, 1976
9493 BILLY BELL RD LAUDERDALE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JEFFREY DYKES, 1963
13 EMERALD LN NEW WAVERLY, TX
SHOPLIFTING
OTIS L WATKINS, 1990
6450 CONFEDERATE DR MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
ANTONIO OWENS, 1994
3820 9TH ST MERIDAIN, MS
DUI OTHER
MARANDA S CROFT, 1987
3005 7TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; SIMPLE ASSAULT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:38 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:25 AM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:04 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 4:58 PM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:46 PM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.
Residential Burglary
At 11:26 AM on November 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:08 AM on November 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:44 AM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:19 PM on November 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:21 AM on November 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
