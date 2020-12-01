Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: ADPH reports 3,376 new or probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

A record 1,717 patients are being treated for the virus at Alabama hospitals.
A record 1,717 patients are being treated for the virus at Alabama hospitals.(MGN Online)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,376 new or probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Alabama has had 3,638 deaths related to COVID-19. The state says 3,280 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 358 are probable.

A record 1,717 patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals across the state.

The ADPH reports there have been 252,900 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 210,037 being confirmed and 42,863 being probable. There have been 1,593,842 diagnostic tests conducted and 71,828 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Dec. 1.

In the last 14 days, 120,896 people have been tested and 32,670 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 33,526 confirmed positives.

Click here for county-by-county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers for a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw431141944
Sumter586223404
Marengo1234247914
Pickens1265187517

The health department also reports 161,946 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 25,338 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Dec. 1, there are currently 1,717 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
MHP investigated 246 crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal...
MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control