Coronavirus in Alabama: ADPH reports 3,376 new or probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,376 new or probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Alabama has had 3,638 deaths related to COVID-19. The state says 3,280 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 358 are probable.

A record 1,717 patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals across the state.

The ADPH reports there have been 252,900 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 210,037 being confirmed and 42,863 being probable. There have been 1,593,842 diagnostic tests conducted and 71,828 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Dec. 1.

In the last 14 days, 120,896 people have been tested and 32,670 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 33,526 confirmed positives.

Click here for county-by-county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers for a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 431 14 1944 Sumter 586 22 3404 Marengo 1234 24 7914 Pickens 1265 18 7517

The health department also reports 161,946 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 25,338 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Dec. 1, there are currently 1,717 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

