COVID-19 in Mississippi: 154,411 cases, 3,836 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,141 new cases, 29 new deaths and 200 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 154,411. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,141 new cases, 29 new deaths and 200 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,836 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke936539327
Kemper45018419
Lauderdale359414732379
Neshoba224912115745
Newton1082294710
Wayne1213235910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

