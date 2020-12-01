COVID-19 in Mississippi: 154,411 cases, 3,836 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 154,411. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,141 new cases, 29 new deaths and 200 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,836 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 936 53 93 27 Kemper 450 18 41 9 Lauderdale 3594 147 323 79 Neshoba 2249 121 157 45 Newton 1082 29 47 10 Wayne 1213 23 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

