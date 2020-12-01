Advertisement

Downtown Optimist Club presents check for local charities

By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Downtown Optimist Club presented a check Tuesday morning for its annual Christmas Fundraiser.

The Optimist Club recognized Shop with a Cop, the Debs Social Service Club for their work with the Salvation Army, and Cans for Kids. Members of the Optimist Club say these organizations are very important for the youth of our community.

“Our common theme with our organization and with the organization’s that we’re supporting today, are that we all are friends of the youth and we support the youth of our community.”

The check was worth $4,000.

