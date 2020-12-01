Advertisement

Dry and chilly and then rain returns Thursday

7-Day Forecast Dec 1-7
7-Day Forecast Dec 1-7(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It is a cold and frosty start to our Tuesday as temperatures have fallen into the mid-to-upper-20s across the area. Most of us will not rise above the freezing mark until the 8-9 a.m. time frame. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. A few clouds will pass through tonight, otherwise it will be clear with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the mid-50s as dry conditions remain. A disturbance will bring a chance of scattered showers on Thursday, with small rain chances continuing into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected as high temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper-50s. This means that little-to-no instability will not be in place as this system moves through.

After some morning isolated showers on Friday, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid-50s. The weekend will be dry and mainly sunny. Morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on both weekend days will be in the upper-50s. Sunshine will continue into our Monday as high temperatures stay in the upper-50s.

