Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County food giveaway is back on for Wednesday at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

Last week’s food drive-through was canceled due to a COVID outbreak at one of the distribution facilities that provide food for the giveaway.

The food will be handed out between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sheriff Billy Sollie said a truck with 42,000 pounds of food is expected Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate the federal government for this opportunity. We saw a newscast earlier this year where farmers were pouring milk into drainage ditches, so we are excited about them being assisted and assisting those in dire need,” Sollie said.

There will be another giveaway on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

“The last one we had we ran out. Hopefully with two truckloads next Monday, we will be able to handle everyone that arrives,” Sollie said.

Sollie said Monday’s giveaway will have twice as much food as the previous events.

