Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has been arrested on four counts of statutory rape.

Sheriff Billy Sollie says Calvin Fulgham, 60, is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor. Sollie says investigators charged Fulgham after they received a phone call from an area hospital about the issue.

Following an investigation, Fulgham was charged with four counts of statutory rape and has a total bond of $500,000.

