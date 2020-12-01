Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has been arrested on four counts of statutory rape.

Sheriff Billy Sollie says Calvin Fulgham, 60, is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor. Sollie says investigators charged Fulgham after they received a phone call from an area hospital about the issue.

Following an investigation, Fulgham was charged with four counts of statutory rape and has a total bond of $500,000.

