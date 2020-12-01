Advertisement

Meridian Fire Department shares live Christmas tree safety tips

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people like to have a live Christmas tree, rather than an artificial one, for the holidays. But live trees pose more of a fire risk.

Fire prevention specialist, Rachel Foy, said one of the best ways to keep your live tree from being a fire hazard is to give it water every day.

Place the tree in an area away from the fireplace or heater.

Check for frayed wires when stringing your lights.

Foy advises people to not leave the Christmas tree lights on when no one is home or when you go to bed.

“A live Christmas tree is great, but they do pose as a high fire hazard. You need to make sure you water them every day. Check the water every day because it doesn’t take long for that tree to get dry. It doesn’t take long for the Christmas tree to go up in flames if there’s a spark on them. They can be dangerous,” said Foy.

The owners of Knight’s Country Market say having your tree flocked can reduce the chance of it catching fire.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
MHP investigated 246 crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal...
MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend

Latest News

Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday
Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday
MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation
MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation
Southern Pipe lands major national award
Southern Pipe lands major national award
Virtual attendance concerns MPSD leaders, technical training scheduled Thursday
Virtual attendance concerns MPSD leaders, technical training scheduled Thursday
Downtown Optimist Club presents check for local charities
Downtown Optimist Club presents check for local charities