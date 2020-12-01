Meridian Fire Department shares live Christmas tree safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people like to have a live Christmas tree, rather than an artificial one, for the holidays. But live trees pose more of a fire risk.

Fire prevention specialist, Rachel Foy, said one of the best ways to keep your live tree from being a fire hazard is to give it water every day.

Place the tree in an area away from the fireplace or heater.

Check for frayed wires when stringing your lights.

Foy advises people to not leave the Christmas tree lights on when no one is home or when you go to bed.

“A live Christmas tree is great, but they do pose as a high fire hazard. You need to make sure you water them every day. Check the water every day because it doesn’t take long for that tree to get dry. It doesn’t take long for the Christmas tree to go up in flames if there’s a spark on them. They can be dangerous,” said Foy.

The owners of Knight’s Country Market say having your tree flocked can reduce the chance of it catching fire.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.