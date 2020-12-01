Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say three capital murder suspects have turned themselves in. Gregory Pruitt, 19, Jatarius Easley, 19, and Derrickus Dean, 22, turned themselves into to Meridian police.

The investigation is now focused on Derricus Graham, 15. He is believed to be in the city of Meridian.

Graham is wanted in connection with last Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Carousel Place Apartments. If you know where Graham can be located, call Meridian police or Crimestoppers.

Dezjuan Moffite, 17, and Bondarrius Moffite, 15, were previously arrested and charged in the case.

