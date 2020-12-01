Miss. hospitals ‘strained, actively transferring patients out-of-state’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 is forcing hospitals to make a tough call when it comes to patient care. Doctors are actively transferring patients out-of-state because Mississippi Intensive Care Units are at capacity and hospitals are overwhelmed, according to health systems.

Specific numbers of out-of-state transfers are expected to be released during a press conference Tuesday by University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. James Griffin, president, Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians, says our current crisis affects a patient’s quality of care and interferes with the hospital’s ability to treat non-COVID emergencies.

“You have patients requiring admission for heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, infections, pneumonia, car accidents and emergency surgeries that we see every day. If there are no hospital beds, where are these people going to go? Our hospitals are strained,” Griffin said.

But it’s not just about having available beds for patients.

Richard Roberson, policy and state advocacy vice president, Mississippi State Hospital Association, says the root cause of this dilemma is an ongoing staffing shortage due to a lack of proper healthcare resources.

“You have to have the financial ability to recruit doctors and nurses and have state-of-the-art facilities, and even before the pandemic, because of the high level of uncompensated care, hospitals were losing money as an industry,” Roberson said.

The Health Resources & Services Administration reports nearly every county in Mississippi suffers from a staffing shortage, and Roberson said Mississippi hospitals must be more attractive to qualified healthcare workers.

“It’s important that we put our hospitals in a position to be competitive in healthcare. Other states are taking money for healthcare expansion and there are billions of dollars that could have come to Mississippi,” Roberson added.

Healthcare leaders fear the worst as the height of the flu season approaches, increasing the number of reminders for each person to take responsibility in slowing the spread of the virus.

“What we’re doing is the only thing we can do, pleading with people, wash your hands, practice social distancing and avoid social gatherings,” Griffin said.

