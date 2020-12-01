Funeral services for Mr. Ransom K. Gough will begin at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Virgil Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gough, 91, of Collinsville passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ransom was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Brotherhood group, and various other roles through the years. He was also the longtime owner and operator of Gough Sheet Metal which then became Gough Heating and Air; he always was known to help friends and neighbors even after his retirement. Mr. Ransom could often be found enjoying his favorite pastime on the golf course with many friends; He also enjoyed traveling with family and friends when he was able.

Mr. Gough is survived by his daughters Rita Carol Gough and Lisa Rickles. Granddaughter Amanda Richardson and great-granddaughter Loraina Richardson. Brothers Ronald Gough, Jr. (Barbara) and Richard Gough as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Ransom is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Ree Gough; parents, Ronald Gough, Sr. and Odye Zelle Gough.

The family suggests memorials be made as contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Gough family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Facial coverings are required to attend all services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721