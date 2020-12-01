MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the rising in COVID-19 cases, MSU-Meridian is one of many universities who celebrated their graduates in-person.

MSU-Meridian invited both Fall and Spring graduates of 2020 to a commencement ceremony Tuesday at the Riley Center. Safety protocols were in place for the safety of everyone in attendance.

Graduates we talked to say they were happy to celebrate their accomplishments during such a challenging year. Full-time students had to take on schoolwork and their daily responsibilities at work.

Graduate Steven Brown says all of the hard work and late nights were worth it. “In the middle of the semester we went completely online. And I also work at one of the local hospitals here in town.” Brown said, “And so, balancing school and work was quite a challenge. But everybody persevered.”

Brown wasn’t the only student who had to overcome unforeseen challenges this school year. Undergraduate Matthew David Jackson was focused on his military career as a member of the Mississippi National Guard.

“It shows that anything is doable. As long as you put forth the effort,” Jackson said.

Brown and Jackson are two of the five graduates who were recognized at Tuesday’s ceremony as outstanding students for Fall 2020.

They are among a total of 95 students who received their diplomas, including 10 honor graduates, one Riley Scholar and two Stephen D. Lee Scholars.

