Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
MHP investigated 246 crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal...
MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend
Kemper County Arrest Report November 30, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 25, 2020

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,141 new cases, 29 new deaths and 200...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 154,411 cases, 3,836 deaths reported by health dept.
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
Caught on video: Customer, owner face off in Calif. restaurant fracas over late order
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Blood supplies low, donations needed
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon