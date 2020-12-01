Prolonged freeze likely through Tuesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hard freeze is likely Monday night through Tuesday morning. Many of us will be colder than freezing for the better part of 12 hours.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below freezing by 10 PM tonight, and many of us may not break freezing on Tuesday until around 10 AM. Tonight is a night to leave your faucets dripping to prevent them from freezing. Outdoor pets need a way to stay warm. If you are cold, they are, too. Bigger animals, like horses, that cannot come inside will need plenty of food and access to water that is not frozen. Outdoor plants and vegetation are likely to be heavily damaged.

This evening will be mostly clear, and we will cool to the lower 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. The low temperature by morning will be near 24 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny. We will warm to above freezing by around 10 AM. The afternoon high will be near 53 degrees.

Another hard freeze is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. An approaching storm system will send a surge of warmth into our area Wednesday afternoon and evening. That warming will precede increasing rain by Thursday. With the warming, we should expect cold rain. Snow is unlikely. The coldest period for the next week is Monday night through Wednesday morning. Below-normal temperatures will persist through much of the next two weeks.

