Secretary of State begins evaluation of Alabama registrars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is touring all 67 counties to evaluate the performances of registrars in the state and analyze election procedures to see that the best practices are followed moving forward.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the election that was conducted on November 3. However, there is always room for improvement,” said Secretary of State John Merrill. “Every agent of the state, especially those paid by taxpayer dollars, should be held accountable and assessed accordingly. Together, we are working towards an even more effective and efficient elections process every single day.”

Alabama state law requires the evaluations.

The qualifications are as follows:

• Capable of following Alabama’s Ethics Laws

• Self-motivated, reliable, responsible, accountable

• Resident of county

• Qualified elector of county (registered to vote)

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Computer skills (Microsoft Office competency including Word, Excel, Outlook)

• Proficient in utilizing an email account

• Proficient in typing (word and data processing)

• Ability to utilize a computer, scanner, printer, label-maker, and camera

• Map reading skills (understanding of local, county, and state district lines, precincts, and polling places)

• Excellent communication and organizational skills, including customer service skills to assist citizens, voters, election officials, and other offices in-person, by email, and via telephone

• Understanding and willingness to express office etiquette

• Ability to work Monday through Friday and some weekends during intervals of the year in preparation of local, county, and state elections

• Reliable and responsible for working assigned days as agreed upon by the Board of Registrars

• Must be willing to consider the registrar position as the primary occupation, and must be available for working the normal business hours of the office

• Must have reliable transportation to and from the office location

• Understanding of confidentiality and security of private information

• Willing to retain and protect private information not available to the public

• Ability to travel to mandatory training sessions one or more times a year throughout the state

• Required to be a team player and work alongside two other board members in close proximity in the office setting

• Understanding of Title 17 of the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Administrative Code, and Alabama Attorney General Opinions that apply to the position

• Willingness to study and learn daily functions of the office using the Alabama Boards of Registrars Handbook and other guidance from the Alabama Secretary of State

• Proficient in managing, filing, and storing extremely important and permanent documents received in the office, including voter registration applications and voter file maintenance records

• Capable of learning to utilize multiple systems of software related to voter registration and the Alabama free Photo Voter ID

• Must be unbiased and completely non-partisan during office hours and during any point in which representing the office

• Ability to form positive working relationships with local, county, and state election officials and be cooperative and professional when working with other offices

Merrill said all county registrars will be evaluated no later than January 31, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.