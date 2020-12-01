Advertisement

Southern Pipe lands major national award

Fortune Magazine recognizes the Meridian-based company as a Top 100 workplace
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Pipe & Supply, a business staple in Meridian for generations, has received a prestigious national award. For the fourth time in five years, Fortune Magazine has named the company to the Top 100 best medium sized companies to work for in America.

Southern Pipe & Supply has over 115 locations in seven Southeast states and is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune 500 lists.

“I think the number one thing that it says because anybody can do anything one time,” said Ron Black, Director of Human Services. “To do something four out of five years truly demonstrates the commitment that Southern Pipe has toward it’s people in creating a fun, enjoyable place to work.”

Newscenter 11 will take a closer look at Southern Pipe & Supply Thursday on this week’s edition of County Road 11.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
MHP investigated 246 crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal...
MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend

Latest News

Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday
Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday
MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation
MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation
Southern Pipe lands major national award
Southern Pipe lands major national award
Virtual attendance concerns MPSD leaders, technical training scheduled Thursday
Virtual attendance concerns MPSD leaders, technical training scheduled Thursday
Downtown Optimist Club presents check for local charities
Downtown Optimist Club presents check for local charities