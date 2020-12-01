Southern Pipe lands major national award

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Pipe & Supply, a business staple in Meridian for generations, has received a prestigious national award. For the fourth time in five years, Fortune Magazine has named the company to the Top 100 best medium sized companies to work for in America.

Southern Pipe & Supply has over 115 locations in seven Southeast states and is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune 500 lists.

“I think the number one thing that it says because anybody can do anything one time,” said Ron Black, Director of Human Services. “To do something four out of five years truly demonstrates the commitment that Southern Pipe has toward it’s people in creating a fun, enjoyable place to work.”

Newscenter 11 will take a closer look at Southern Pipe & Supply Thursday on this week’s edition of County Road 11.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.