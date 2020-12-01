Advertisement

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Atlas has broken with government experts and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community to criticize efforts to encourage face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Just weeks ago on Twitter he responded to Michigan’s latest virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up” against the state’s policies.

His views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas “has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic.”

“We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing,” the university said Nov. 16. “We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities.”

Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, “I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent.”

Atlas was hired as a “special government employee,” which limited his service to government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide
A local family is shaken up after thieves broke into their car and stole over a thousand...
Holiday thieves breaks into family’s car
MHP investigated 246 crashes, which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state and federal...
MHP: 6 deaths on state, federal highways during long holiday weekend
Kemper County Arrest Report November 30, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 25, 2020

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,141 new cases, 29 new deaths and 200...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 154,411 cases, 3,836 deaths reported by health dept.
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
Caught on video: Customer, owner face off in Calif. restaurant fracas over late order
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Blood supplies low, donations needed
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon