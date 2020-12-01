Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed another executive order Tuesday, adding 13 more counties to a list for more restrictive COVID-19 measures.

Gov. Reeves said he has tried throughout the pandemic to be measured in his response.

“I hope that people believe me when I say this is a time when the virus is extremely present,” Reeves said. “It is all around us right now, more than almost any time before. Please continue to be careful and safeguard yourself and your loved ones.”

The order adds Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe, Washington and Quitman counties.

Already on the list were: Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Neshoba, Panola, Perry, Prentiss, Stone, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Rankin, Tate, Winston, Itawamba and Yalobusha counties.

The restrictions involve the requirement for masks in public areas where social distancing is not possible and limits the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people and 50 people at outdoor gatherings.

There is no statewide mask mandate but now 54 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are now on the list for increased restrictions.

Some municipalities, like Meridian, also have local orders in place.

Reeves is sticking true to his opinion that a statewide mask mandate would not make more people wear a mask. He pointed to Louisiana, which has had a statewide mandate since June but is reporting large totals in new cases.

He says he believes people in the counties he’s added will see their county named and realize there is an urgent need for them to wear a mask. He didn’t rule out the possibility that all 82 counties could qualify for the localized mask mandates.

“I believe if we put in a statewide mask mandate and left it there for months and months and months, we would not have more people wearing masks,” he said.

Reeves says there’s no magic policy that will get everyone to wear a mask.

“These other states, 40 of which have a statewide mask mandate, are seeing cases at a larger rate than us,” he said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs noted one worrying trend in the state: young, asymptomatic people who are spreading the virus to their parents and grandparents. He called for an end to all non-essential gatherings.

Read the governor’s latest order:

