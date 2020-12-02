A relentless hurricane season finally ends

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has come to an end. The last day of the season was Monday, November 30. That doesn’t necessarily mean no more tropical storms can form, but out-of-season storms are fairly rare.

The season produced a record-breaking 30 tropical storms, 13 of which became hurricanes, and 6 were major hurricanes. History shows that a typical season produces about 12 tropical storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

A record twelve tropical storms and hurricanes made landfall on the U.S. Coast. Five of those landfalls were over Louisiana. The previous record of U.S. landfalls in a single season was nine. That record stood for a long time - since 1916.

This season was only the second time we ran out of names on the regular list of hurricane names, at which point we named additional storms after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Hurricane Season is June 1 through November 30 every year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.