Alabama remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings

11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo
11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo(Crimson Tide Photo | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is number one in the second week of the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s a college football season like no other where games have been moved, postponed and cancelled because of COVID-19.

The top six remain the same as last week. The College Football Playoff selection committee lists their top four teams as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Texas A&M is fifth and Florida is sixth.

Auburn fell out of the rankings after losing to Alabama in the Iron Bowl Saturday.

Alabama remains unbeaten going into Saturday’s game at LSU.

That game in Baton Rouge kicks off at 7 p.m.

