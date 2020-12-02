Advertisement

Bobbie Annette McElroy

Graveside services for Bobbie McElroy will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Ms. Bobbie McElroy, age 89, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Bedford Care of Marion.

Survivors include her son Steve Huey and his wife Bobbie of Terry, daughter-in-law Susan Huey of Collinsville, son Melton Huey and his wife Melinda of Charlotte, NC, seven grandchildren, Emily Huey Phillips of Brookhaven; Ben Huey of Brookhaven; Jennifer Huey Everette of Tuscaloosa, AL; Erin Huey Nicholson of Collinsville; Bethany Huey Benson of Foley, AL; Meredith Huey of Fairfax, VA; and Madelyn Huey of Charlotte, NC; eleven great-grandchildren, sisters Ann May of Mobile, AL; and Mercedes Blackmon of Indianola.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles P. McElroy and William O. Huey; son William O. “Bill” Huey, Jr.; parents, William and Maggie McCrory, brother Thomas McCrory, sister Nancy Zloto.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Church of The Way, 7387 State Blvd. Ext., Meridian, MS 39305.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

