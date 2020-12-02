City of Meridian Arrest Report December 2, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MARK SNELL, 1973
1188 BROACH RD DALEVILLE, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ANGELA M BRATTON, 1965
900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
PANHANDLING; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAQUALYN M DARBY, 2002
2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRAYLN R SIMS, 1989
2416 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:00 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of 27th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 4:49 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:55 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:35 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:21 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:16 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls
