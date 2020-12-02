City of Meridian Arrest Report December 2, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MARK SNELL, 1973

1188 BROACH RD DALEVILLE, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ANGELA M BRATTON, 1965

900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

PANHANDLING; POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JAQUALYN M DARBY, 2002

2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRAYLN R SIMS, 1989

2416 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:00 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of 27th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 4:49 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:55 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:35 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:21 PM on December 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:16 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls

