COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record number of new cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, setting a daily record. There were 15 new deaths and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities reported. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic started is now at 156,868.

So far, 3,851 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 948 53 93 27 Kemper 480 18 41 9 Lauderdale 3663 147 323 79 Neshoba 2280 122 168 46 Newton 1105 29 47 10 Wayne 1230 24 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

