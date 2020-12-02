Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record number of new cases reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases, 15 new deaths and 199...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases, 15 new deaths and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, setting a daily record. There were 15 new deaths and 199 outbreaks at long-term care facilities reported. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic started is now at 156,868.

So far, 3,851 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke948539327
Kemper48018419
Lauderdale366314732379
Neshoba228012216846
Newton1105294710
Wayne1230245910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

