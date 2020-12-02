Advertisement

Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation

Overnight structure fire at plant put out, no threat to public
Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County
Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A structure fire at the Kemper County power plant (Plant Ratcliffe) near DeKalb is out.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said firefighters responded to the plant just before three o’clock Wednesday morning. Crews reported a large structure fire when they arrived at the plant.

Sheriff Moore said the fire happened at a building that was being dismantled. There were no materials in the fire. Moore said the fire did intensify at some point overnight, forcing crews to call firefighters in Philadelphia to respond as back-up. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded with a ladder truck and a pumper.

Crews battled the blaze for about six hours. The fire was finally contained and put just before nine o’clock. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“WTOK viewers probably saw activity of fire trucks and probably large smoke,” said Sheriff Moore. “If you saw large smoke coming from this area, don’t be alarmed. There’s no raw materials that can burn that can put out some type of toxic gas. None of that was an issue.”

Sheriff Moore said fire crews are still investigating.

Plant Ratcliffe in Kemper County is owned and operated by Mississippi Power.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide

Latest News

The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.
Newton board approves mask mandate
The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.
Train carrying vehicles derailed in Moselle Wednesday morning
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases, 15 new deaths and 199...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record number of new cases reported
Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. (Courtesy: AP Photo)
Ole Miss cancels football practice over positive COVID testing