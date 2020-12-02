Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A structure fire at the Kemper County power plant (Plant Ratcliffe) near DeKalb is out.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said firefighters responded to the plant just before three o’clock Wednesday morning. Crews reported a large structure fire when they arrived at the plant.

Sheriff Moore said the fire happened at a building that was being dismantled. There were no materials in the fire. Moore said the fire did intensify at some point overnight, forcing crews to call firefighters in Philadelphia to respond as back-up. The Philadelphia Fire Department responded with a ladder truck and a pumper.

Crews battled the blaze for about six hours. The fire was finally contained and put just before nine o’clock. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“WTOK viewers probably saw activity of fire trucks and probably large smoke,” said Sheriff Moore. “If you saw large smoke coming from this area, don’t be alarmed. There’s no raw materials that can burn that can put out some type of toxic gas. None of that was an issue.”

Sheriff Moore said fire crews are still investigating.

Plant Ratcliffe in Kemper County is owned and operated by Mississippi Power.

