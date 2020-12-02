Former Scott County employee arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - State Auditor Shad White says agents from his office have arrested Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, after he was indicted for embezzlement.

At the time of his arrest, Macon was issued a demand letter for $68,021.97 the auditor says is owed to the taxpayers in Scott County. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, was arrested after being indicted for embezzlement. (State Auditor's Office/Scott County)

White said in a news release that part of Macon’s job included keeping multiple taxpayer-owned vehicles fueled. Macon allegedly embezzled nearly $50,000 from October 2017 to August 2019 by using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use. Investigators say they believe he also provided some of the stolen fuel free of charge to people he owed money. The purported scheme was reported to the state auditor’s office by Scott County officials after anomalies in Macon’s purchase records were noticed.

Macon’s bond was set at $10,000 by the court.

If convicted, Macon faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

“This case shows how the theft of something simple, like fuel, can cost taxpayers a sizable amount of money,” said White in a news release. “We have a track record of holding these sorts of thieves accountable in the auditor’s office. Folks who are tempted to steal are quickly learning that they are being watched and will be caught if they break the law.”

White said a $100,000 commercial crime insurance policy covers Macon’s time as an employee of Scott County. The insurance policy was purchased by the Scott County Board of Supervisors to protect local taxpayers from crimes like embezzlement. Macon will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking here or calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

