Louisville in hunt for 10th state championship

Louisville High School football hoisting the state championship trophy after beating...
Louisville High School football hoisting the state championship trophy after beating Poplarville 25-20 in the 2018 MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Winning just one state championship in football is something several teams in the Magnolia State are still trying to accomplish. On the flip side, the Louisville Wildcats are looking to try and clinch their 10th state title on Saturday.

“Everybody is excited and very focused right now,” senior defensive end Ty Cooper said. “For the guys playing in their first championship they really want to get a ring and for the guys who are playing in their last championship, they really want to go out with a bang.”

Louisville will face Poplarville for the class 4A title. The Wildcats and Hornets last met on the gridiron in the state championship in 2018 with Louisville winning 25-20.

“At the beginning of the year a lot of people put us both in the state championship...a Poplarville-Louisville rematch,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said. “They want to bring that first title back to Poplarville and we want to win our 10th one. A lot of people think our game is going to be the best game of the weekend and I feel the same way.”

The Wildcats bring one of the best defenses in the state with them to Jackson that boasts seven starters from last season. The biggest question mark for the team heading into the season was how the offense would do with nine new starters at key positions including quarterback, receivers and running backs.

“Coming into the season in June and not having spring practice due to COVID, I didn’t know what to expect,” Coach Shorter said. “We had two months to get the offense going and didn’t have any idea what our identity was going to be because we had so many new faces. Our coaches did a fantastic job of getting those guys ready to play.”

A motto the Wildcats use often is “Tradition Continues” to remind themselves of previous teams that paved the way for the program. Junior quarterback Jace Hudspeth said the team is keeping that motto close to heart as they prepare for Saturday’s championship.

“We say all the time that it’s not really about us, it’s about the people that came before us,” Hudspeth said. “We want to make the players and coaches that came before us happy and keep it going. That’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

Louisville and Poplarville will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

