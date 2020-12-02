Advertisement

Meridian holds annual Christmas light ceremony

The annual Christmas tree lighting was held in Meridian.
Dec. 1, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian shared some Christmas joy by putting on a big light show for citizens.

The event featured musician Daniel House and appearances by Miss Hospitality Pageant winners Tabitha Leager and Maurin Dooley.

The ceremony ended with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree.

“This is a great event that is held every year. We look forward to it. I was determined to not allow the pandemic to keep me from coming out,” said local Gary Chic Johnson.

“A lot of people came out. Everyone was wearing their mask and trying to social distance as much as possible. I’m glad that we had a good event tonight. I know this year has been tough on all of us. We’re going to have a special time and enter the year 2021,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

The Meridian Christmas parade will be this Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

