Mississippi native Will Hall named new Southern Miss head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss football has found a new coach to lead the program.

The Golden Eagles officially announced Wednesday afternoon Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall will serve as the program’s next head coach.

From Amory to Hattiesburg, welcome Mississippi native and now head coach 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 to Southern Miss‼️#MadeInMississippi | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/k7POOqCSB5 — Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) December 2, 2020

Hill is from Amory and attended Amory High School. He played football under his father Bobby Hall, who is the second-winningest coach in Mississippi High School Activities Association history.

Prior to his two seasons spent at Tulane, Hall served as an assistant coach at Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette. He has prior head coaching experience at the DII level with stops at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16) of the Gulf South Conference.

Hall’s time at Tulane includes two wins over Southern Miss in 2020, with the most recent victory happening Sep. 26 in Hattiesburg. The Green Wave dominated the Golden Eagles in a 66-24 thrashing that saw Tulane’s offense put up 596 yards of total offense.

Southern Miss will formally introduce Hall as the football program’s 22nd head coach on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

