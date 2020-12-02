Advertisement

Mississippi native Will Hall named new Southern Miss head football coach

GREENVILLE, NC - NOVEMBER 07: Tulane Green Wave Offensive Coordinator Will Hall looks on from...
GREENVILLE, NC - NOVEMBER 07: Tulane Green Wave Offensive Coordinator Will Hall looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the College Football game between the Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates on November 7, 2020, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC.(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)(Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss football has found a new coach to lead the program.

The Golden Eagles officially announced Wednesday afternoon Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall will serve as the program’s next head coach.

Hill is from Amory and attended Amory High School. He played football under his father Bobby Hall, who is the second-winningest coach in Mississippi High School Activities Association history.

Prior to his two seasons spent at Tulane, Hall served as an assistant coach at Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette. He has prior head coaching experience at the DII level with stops at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16) of the Gulf South Conference.

Hall’s time at Tulane includes two wins over Southern Miss in 2020, with the most recent victory happening Sep. 26 in Hattiesburg. The Green Wave dominated the Golden Eagles in a 66-24 thrashing that saw Tulane’s offense put up 596 yards of total offense.

Southern Miss will formally introduce Hall as the football program’s 22nd head coach on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County
Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Sports 6PM - December 2, 2020
Clarkdale's, Brooke Robinson (left) and Laikyn Wilson (right) sign college letters of intent.
Clarkdale’s Robinson and Wilson sign college LOI to play soccer
Louisville High School football hoisting the state championship trophy after beating...
Louisville in hunt for 10th state championship
11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo
Alabama remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings