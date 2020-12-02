Mississippi represented at DC Christmas display

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Fifty-six small trees representing state, district and territories line the pathway around the White House National Christmas Tree.

Each tree is decorated with ornaments unique to each tree, designed by school children chosen from each state. Mississippi’s tree was decorated by students at Terry High School.

Typically, students would create the ornaments themselves. But due to the pandemic, they drew the ornaments and sent them digitally to the U.S. Park Service, which printed them and then hung them on each state tree.

The line of trees is called “Pathway of Peace”, open to the public through Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The National Christmas Tree lighting is typically open to the public but because of COVID the Park Service and National Park Foundation did not host a live audience during the lighting Monday, Dec. 1.

People can watch the 98th tree lighting ceremony virtually Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. Central time and through the holidays here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.