Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy L. Stevens will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with the Reverend Lynne E. Anderson officiating. Service Music will be provided by Peggy Joyner, Lynne Anderson, and Jeff Anderson. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Stevens, 97, of Meridian, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Fisher House Personal Care Home in Meridian.

Peggy was born and raised in the Center Hill Community and went on to graduate from Center Hill High School. She then married Robert Stevens and they moved to and lived in Fort Worth, Texas to raise their family. She then returned to Mississippi where she was the long-time manager of the Four Fountains Apartments and then Mar-Ray Apartments for many years where she was dearly loved by all the tenants; she retired at the young age of 90. She treated each and every person as if they were her own family. She loved to garden and especially loved tending to and growing flowers. Peggy was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she was raised and learned about the Lord. She served in various roles through the years having worked with youth and hospitality committees among many others. Her favorite title was Grandma which was given by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by her daughters, Linda Hatchett and Pam Mallard (Gary). Grandchildren Chris Hatchett, Amanda Richardson (Tyler), Melissa Hatchett, and Alysha Ivey (Joe). Great-grandchildren Ryder Richardson, Adelyn Hatchett, Ace Ivey, Isla Hatchett, and Sheridan Richardson. Brother-in-law Earl Miller and Sister-in-law Betty Joyner as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Stevens is preceded in death by her parents Geoffrey “Papa” and Mary Lee “Granny” Joyner; son-in-Law, Darius Hatchett; siblings, Lorene Herrington (Albert), Virginia Morgan (Ed), Rev. Oliver Joyner, Mary Etta Miller, and Kenneth Joyner (Ann).

Pallbearers will be Tyler Richardson, Joe Ivey, James Oliver Joyner, David Miller, Geoffrey Joyner, and Ricky Joyner.

The Stevens family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 pm at the church prior to funeral rites. Facial Coverings are required to attend services.

