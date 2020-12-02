New MDWFP opens at Neshoba Lake

Advertisement

New MDWFP office opens at Neshoba Lake(MDWFP)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks opened a new office at Neshoba County Lake this week.

The 138-acre state fishing lake is located six miles southeast of Philadelphia off Highway 486. According to a press release, the department says it will continue investing state resources into top producing lakes in Mississippi’s public lakes system.

They say the new office is a sign of growth and will open up more possibilities for Neshoba Lake.

The lake is very popular with fisherman and campers.

