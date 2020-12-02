Advertisement

Newton board approves mask mandate

The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.
The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.

Newton Mayor Murray Weems said the board of aldermen passed the order unanimously Tuesday night.

Weems says there’s no breakdown of COVID-19 numbers for the city but the board is concerned about the continuing spike of cases in Newton County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that Newton County has had 1105 identified cases since the pandemic began, with 29 deaths, ten of those happening in long-term care facilities.

Newscenter 11 has requested a copy of the official order and will post it here once received.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide

Latest News

The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.
Train carrying vehicles derailed in Moselle Wednesday morning
Crews battled the fire for about 6 hours.
Kemper plant fire
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases, 15 new deaths and 199...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record number of new cases reported
Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. (Courtesy: AP Photo)
Ole Miss cancels football practice over positive COVID testing