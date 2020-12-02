Newton board approves mask mandate

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.

Newton Mayor Murray Weems said the board of aldermen passed the order unanimously Tuesday night.

Weems says there’s no breakdown of COVID-19 numbers for the city but the board is concerned about the continuing spike of cases in Newton County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that Newton County has had 1105 identified cases since the pandemic began, with 29 deaths, ten of those happening in long-term care facilities.

Newscenter 11 has requested a copy of the official order and will post it here once received.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.