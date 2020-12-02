Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - LaDarius Spivey became a police officer in Marion a couple of months ago and on Wednesday he was recognized by Troop H of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“It’s nice to be able to brighten someone’s day every now and then and show the public the perception of police work is not just to mitigate crime and to stuff ‘em and cuff ‘em. What we want to do is show the positive side of police work,” said Captain Brodrick Hutchins, the troop commander MHP Troop H.

Spivey is confined to a wheelchair due to a disease he was born with that affects his ability to walk. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is recognizing his courage in battling the disease by giving Spivey the MHP uniform.

“We strive to pick the best and when we looked at him we could find no other person that was worthy of wearing our uniform besides him because of the adversity that he’s faced,” Captain Hutchins said.

Spivey’s family found out about this event around 2 weeks ago and LaDarius has been excited for this moment ever since.

“He’s very excited. Ever since he got the uniform he said, “Momma, is it time to go yet?” And finally, today was the day, he said, “Momma, it’s time to go,” said Patricia Ickom.

Officer Spivey said it feels good to be a state trooper.

