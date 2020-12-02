Ole Miss cancels football practice over positive COVID testing

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss called off Wednesday’s football practice over positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school did not specify how many positive tests there were, but described it as “a small number.”

Practice is set to resume Thursday unless more positive tests arise.

Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. Its previously scheduled game against LSU was postponed to a later date so LSU can play Alabama.

The team also has Texas A&M scheduled for a future game after that game was postponed earlier in the season.

