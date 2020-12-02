Advertisement

Ole Miss cancels football practice over positive COVID testing

Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. (Courtesy: AP Photo)
Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. (Courtesy: AP Photo)(WTOK)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss called off Wednesday’s football practice over positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school did not specify how many positive tests there were, but described it as “a small number.”

Practice is set to resume Thursday unless more positive tests arise.

Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. Its previously scheduled game against LSU was postponed to a later date so LSU can play Alabama.

The team also has Texas A&M scheduled for a future game after that game was postponed earlier in the season.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide

Latest News

Louisville High School football hoisting the state championship trophy after beating...
Louisville in hunt for 10th state championship
11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo
Alabama remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings
Sports 10PM - December 1, 2020
Sports 6PM - December 1, 2020