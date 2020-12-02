Rain returns Thursday and Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is another cold and frosty start to our Wednesday as temperatures have fallen into the mid-20s across the area. Frost is likely this morning through about 9 a.m., so be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning so you can defrost your car’s windshield. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the upper-50s.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-30s by Thursday morning. This will mean frost is unlikely Thursday morning. A disturbance will be approaching our area from the west on Thursday. Showers will be possible on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and overnight time frame. Rain chances will continue into our Friday, but rain will taper off from west to east throughout the day on Friday.

We will dry out entirely by Saturday and Sunday as both days will see plenty of sunshine. Morning lows on both weekend days will be right around the freezing mark, with highs in the upper-50s on both days. We look to continue to see lots of sunshine heading into the next work week. Morning lows will likely drop below freezing for most of the area by Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday look to be in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.