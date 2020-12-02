Advertisement

Train carrying vehicles derailed in Moselle Wednesday morning

The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.
The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A train derailed in Jones County near Hood Street between U.S. Highway 11 and Moselle Road Wednesday morning.

Jones County Fire Council spokesperson, Dana Bumgardner, said many Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the derailment.

Norfolk Southern said clean-up could take two to three days.

The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.

Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Jones County emergency officials, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service.

Residents were urged to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Calvin Fulgham, 60, arrested for statutory rape.
Lauderdale Co. man charged with statutory rape
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves: 13 more counties under COVID restrictions
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Derrickus Dean, 22, Gregory Pruitt, 19, Derricus Graham, 15, Jatarius Easley, 19,
4 suspects sought in Meridian homicide

Latest News

The city of Newton will be under a local face mask mandate as of 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4.
Newton board approves mask mandate
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,457 new cases, 15 new deaths and 199...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record number of new cases reported
Ole Miss is not scheduled to play this week. (Courtesy: AP Photo)
Ole Miss cancels football practice over positive COVID testing
Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County
Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation