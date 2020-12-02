Train carrying vehicles derailed in Moselle Wednesday morning

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A train derailed in Jones County near Hood Street between U.S. Highway 11 and Moselle Road Wednesday morning.

Jones County Fire Council spokesperson, Dana Bumgardner, said many Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the derailment.

Norfolk Southern said clean-up could take two to three days.

The train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone.

Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Jones County emergency officials, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service.

Residents were urged to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.