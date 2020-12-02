Virtual attendance concerns MPSD leaders, technical training scheduled Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian education leaders say attendance is an issue within the MPSD, leading them to provide extra help so families can easily navigate through online programs.

Students will continue to learn virtually until 2021. District leaders say they need students to consistently participate in the online programs.

Middle and high school parents can receive training on Thursday at the Boys and Girls club.

“It’s important that students are logging on daily so that they can continue their education and also it’s important for their parents to know how they can assist their children at home,” said Community Engagement Specialist Deidre Bland.

Crestwood Elementary Assistant Principal Brittani Emerson said virtual learning is just as important as learning in a physical classroom.

“We want to make sure that the students are logging in at their designated time. Virtual school is just like traditional school, so we want to make sure that they’re present, that they’re learning and that they’re also dressed like they’re going to school as well,” said Emerson.

That Canvas training will be at 5 pm on Thursday at the Meridian Boys and Girls Club.

