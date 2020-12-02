Wednesday will start bitterly cold again

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another hard freeze is likely tonight. There won’t be freeze warnings for our area now that we’ve had our first hard freeze and the growing season has ended, but we are in for another bitterly cold night.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool below freezing between 8 PM and 9 PM. Beneath a clear sky, we will cool to a low of 27 degrees by morning. Wednesday will start sunny and very cold. Remember several warm layers of clothes with a heavy coat on top will keep you warmer more effectively than just a heavy coat. You can remove layers as we warm up, and we will warm to a high temperature of 57 degrees beneath increasing clouds on Wednesday afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

Warmth will increase ahead of an approaching cold front Wednesday night and Thursday. The cold front will bring us some rain Thursday night and Friday. We will be cold, but we will not be cold enough for snow. Cold rain will fall through Friday morning, and then temperatures will drop again going into the weekend. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Looking Ahead

Long-range forecasts show temperatures holding below-normal over through about December 10th before the large-scale weather pattern flips and favors above-normal temperatures by the middle of the month.

