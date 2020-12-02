William “Billy” James Huffmaster III, 58, passed away quietly Monday, November 30th surrounded by his loving mother and sisters. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Enterprise Cemetery in Enterprise, MS. Brother John Newbaker will be officiating. Barham Funeral Home – Forest Lawn Chapel is entrusted with his arrangements.

Billy loved Star Trek and anything to do with space. He loved his McDonald’s and one of his favorite things to say was that Jesus was in his heart. He will be missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Mary Kate Gavin (Butch) and father William James Huffmaster Jr.; Sisters, Carol Fortin (Tony) and Paula Paul Burckhartzmeyer (Ron); Step-brothers Sam Gavin and John Paul Gavin, along with numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, his roommate at the group home, Sidney. He was preceded in death by his Stepdad Merlin Paul.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at the Taylorsville Group Home for being like a second family to him.

Friends may sign the online register at www.barhamfuneralhome.com