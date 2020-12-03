Advertisement

4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam

By KHBS staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIAN, Okla. (KHBS) - Four children are back home after being rescued from the woods.

The children -- ages 5, 6, 7, and 9 -- were reported missing Tuesday afternoon when they walked away from their grandmother’s house.

They were found early Wednesday morning under Tenkiller Dam.

Authorities say a small flashlight helped save their lives. A helicopter searching for the children noticed the light flashing through the woods.

The youngest kids were clutching their little dog, Buttercup, for warmth.

“It’s a miracle the little kid had the flashlight on them in the first place, and it ended up possibly saving their lives,” Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said.

“They’re angels in my eyes. I mean, I don’t know what I’d done if they didn’t find my babies,” said Freda Jolly, the kids’ grandmother.

The children said they took off to go to their aunt’s house, but they got lost.

Community members are giving them new shoes and coats to replace what they lost in the woods.

