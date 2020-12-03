Alabama congressman says he would vote to reject some electoral college submissions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - Alabama Cong. Mo Brooks spoke on the House Floor Thursday morning on what he calls an election flaw in American elections.

This is the fourth House Floor speech in a series by Congressman Brooks concerning what he calls presidential election contest law, voter fraud and election theft.

President Donald Trump viewed Brooks’ speech and tweeted, “Thank you to Representative Mo Brooks!”

According to the AP, in President Donald Trump’s latest legal battle over the election, the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear President Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The court Thursday said the case must first wind its way through lower courts. Trump had argued that there would not be enough time to wage the legal battle that way before presidential electors cast their ballots Dec. 14.

An attorney for Trump says he’ll file the lawsuit in circuit court. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 20,700 votes in Wisconsin according to election officials. He is seeking to toss out more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties.

My pleasure, Mr. President. Joe Biden must not be allowed to "win" election by "buying" illegal alien block votes via amnesty & citizenship promise to 11+ million illegal aliens.



IMHO, if only lawful votes by eligible Americans counted, you won electoral college & reelection. https://t.co/AE2Ctsi3yH — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 3, 2020

Brooks ended his speech Thursday by saying “As such, it is my duty, under the U.S. Constitution, on January 6, if the required one Senator will join me, to object to and later vote to reject electoral college submissions from states whose election systems are so badly flawed as to render their vote submissions unreliable, untrustworthy, and unworthy of acceptance.”

