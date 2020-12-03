Advertisement

Alabama tops 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Since Sunday, Alabama has added nearly 12,500 new cases, a significant and rapid increase.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,531 new or probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. While that didn’t beat the record of 3,928 set the day before, it is the third straight day in which the state has topped at least 3,000 cases.

Since Sunday, the state has added nearly 12,500 new cases, a significant and rapid increase.

Doctors continue to note that the majority of new cases are still not related to the Thanksgiving weekend, rather they were contracted ahead of the holiday. That raises concerns about how fast new cases that were contracted during holiday gatherings will escalate in the days and weeks to come.

Doctors are now describing the spread as “uncontrolled community based transmission.”

According to ADPH data, there have been 260,359 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March.

Alabama’s death toll stands at 3,776.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw435191957
Sumter1267248027
Marengo595223426
Pickens1297207579

Hospitalizations also continue to climb, breaking records daily. On Sunday, the state reported 1,609 in-patients, 1,717 on Monday, 1,785 on Tuesday, and 1,801 on Wednesday. Thursday’s data is not yet available.

Health experts say, like case numbers, hospitalization rates are also still not connected to Thanksgiving gatherings due to incubation periods of five to 14 days for the disease.

A total of 25,821 people have been hospitalized statewide since March 13.

There have been 168,387 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly. Click here to view the COVID-19 dashboard.

