Chill eases as rain approaches

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill isn’t going away, but it will relax as rain approaches.

This evening will cool to near 40 degrees through 10 PM as clouds begin increasing. Clouds will build overnight through Thursday morning. The low temperature just after sunrise will be 37 degrees. That’s not as cold as the past two mornings have been, but it’s still cold enough for jackets and coats. Areas of rain will develop through the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees. Rain will fall through much of the night and into Friday morning. It will fade to an end by midday Friday.

Clouds will linger this weekend, and dry cold front will approach on Monday. Temperatures will drop, but we won’t be as cold next week as we’ve been this week. Highs will step up through the 50s day-by-day. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

