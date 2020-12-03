Advertisement

Christmas tree sales up at Lazy Acres

Christmas Trees at Lazy Acres
Christmas Trees at Lazy Acres(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWTON COUNTY Miss. (WTOK) - Lazy Acres is seeing an increase in Christmas tree sales so far this year.

“This is our 40th season and we’re excited. Christmas tree sales have been great thus far, it’s probably our best start in 40 years,” said Michael May, the owner/operator of Lazy Acres.

May said that the increased sales have a lot to do with the ongoing pandemic.

“People are looking for opportunities to get outside, people are looking for opportunities to be with their family and have family experiences, and that’s what we always offer here at Lazy Acres.”

Lazy Acres plants around 1,000 Christmas trees a year. The weather has also cooperated with the growing process.

“Weather has been great this year for us,” May said. “We haven’t gotten too much rain, which has been nice.”

Visitors we spoke to say buying Christmas trees is a great way to bond with the family.

“It’s a good time to be with family, you get everybody together, you get to do something fun, and it basically sets the tone for how your presents are going to look in the living room,” said Matt McCall.

Trees can be purchased at Lazy Acres from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and until they sell out.

