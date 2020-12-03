City of Meridian Arrest Report December 3, 2020
|ARREST
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|DAMIAN Q NIX, 1993
|4159 STEBECK RD DECATUR, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CEDRIC CARLISLE, 1981
|2518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL L GOWDY, JR., 1995
|211 NORTH HILLS ST APT I7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAMES E FLOWERS, 1999
|4225 DOGWOOD LAKE RD BAILEY, MS
|SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MARIO T TAYLOR, 1976
|3514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK, RESISTING ARREST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There was no felony arrest to report.
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:42 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:54 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:46 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:47 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:22 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:31 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:19 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
