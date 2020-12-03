Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 3, 2020

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARRESTADDRESSCHARGE
DAMIAN Q NIX, 19934159 STEBECK RD DECATUR, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CEDRIC CARLISLE, 19812518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL L GOWDY, JR., 1995211 NORTH HILLS ST APT I7 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMES E FLOWERS, 19994225 DOGWOOD LAKE RD BAILEY, MSSHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MARIO T TAYLOR, 19763514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK, RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There was no felony arrest to report.

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:42 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:54 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:46 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:47 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:22 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:31 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:19 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

