City of Meridian Arrest Report December 3, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST ADDRESS CHARGE DAMIAN Q NIX, 1993 4159 STEBECK RD DECATUR, MS DISORDERLY CONDUCT CEDRIC CARLISLE, 1981 2518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MICHAEL L GOWDY, JR., 1995 211 NORTH HILLS ST APT I7 MERIDIAN, MS DUI JAMES E FLOWERS, 1999 4225 DOGWOOD LAKE RD BAILEY, MS SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA MARIO T TAYLOR, 1976 3514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MS DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK, RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There was no felony arrest to report.

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:42 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:54 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:46 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:47 AM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:22 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:31 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:19 PM on December 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

